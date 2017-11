YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies are searching for three women suspected of stealing merchandise from the Tabb Walmart.

Deputies say the thefts occurred around 6 p.m. on Nov. 3. Walmart employees tried to stop the women, but they fled on foot.

If you’re able to identify these subjects or you have any information regarding this incident, contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Please reference case No. 1704303.