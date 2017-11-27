Teen killed, Richmond off-duty officer wounded in shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP/WRIC) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed a teenage boy and wounded an off-duty Richmond police officer.

Police in Chesterfield County say the incident occurred early Monday outside a shopping center. The officer was trying to sell an electronic gaming system.

Police allege a teenager pulled a gun on the officer, which led to an exchange of gun fire between both parties. The officer was shot, treated and released. The male suspect was shot and died at the scene.

No other people were injured. Their identities and other specifics were not immediately released.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.