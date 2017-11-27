Teen hit by vehicle near Green Run HS in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager was injured Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police say there was a call around 6:30 a.m. that someone had been hit at the intersection of Dahlia Drive and S. Independence Boulevard, near Green Run High School.

An officer arrived on scene and found a male between the ages of 15 and 17 in the roadway. The teen was walking across a crosswalk and was hit by a vehicle.

Police say the driver stayed on scene, and was issued a summons for failure to yield left-hand turn.

The teen was taken to a local hospital to be treated for an injury that was not considered life-threatening.