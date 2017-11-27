Suffolk hunters report driver firing gun out of window

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk man is accused of firing a shot out of a window while driving past a group of hunters.

Officers responded to the area of White Marsh Road and Badger Road around 3:30 p.m. on November 22. This is near the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge.

According to police, several hunters were gathered in that area, talking, when they say a vehicle came by and the driver fired a handgun into the air. No one was injured.

Police tracked down the vehicle nearby and arrested the driver, 48-year-old Daniel Patrick Riley, on charges of reckless handling of a firearm and discharge firearm within 100 feet of a roadway.