Suffolk battalion chief sentenced on DUI charge

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk Fire and Rescue battalion chief learned his sentence Monday on a DUI charge.

Craig Abraham was arrested in May after he hit a jersey wall on Interstate 64 West in Norfolk.

Abraham was given a 12 month sentence in court Monday — with all but 10 days suspended.

A judge decided to suspend Abraham’s license and he can serve those 10 remaining days on his sentence during the weekends.

Abraham must also go to a drug and alcohol program and will have interlock installed in his car.