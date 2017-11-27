Region’s first Publix to be built in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Publix Super Markets Inc. has announced it will be building a store in Williamsburg.

The company has purchased a former Martin’s on Monticello Avenue. It will be Publix’s first location in southeastern Virginia, and will employ 140 people.

Kim Reynolds, Publix media and community relations manager, stated, “We are looking forward to providing even more residents with the high-quality service and products our customers have come to expect and have earned us recognition throughout the industry.”

The company has more than 1,100 stores in states including Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Publix says a grand opening date for the Williamsburg location has not been set — and will depend on the scope of the remodeling and construction.