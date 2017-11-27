Portsmouth man who helped rob six area banks sentenced

NORFOLK, Va. – A Portsmouth man who conspired with others to rob six area financial institutions before being foiled by a stray check left at the scene was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday.

26-year-old Rashad Harris and others robbed three Title Max stores and an Advance America Cash Advance store in Portsmouth, and conducted an armed robbery of the BB&T bank in Chesapeake and a Wells Fargo bank in Portsmouth, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Dana J. Boente.

The formula was similar each time. Harris and a co-conspirator would pretend to be interested in obtaining a loan from the financial institution. Then they would brandish firearms and demand money.

But things ended when Harris left a robbery note behind at the Wells Fargo. Tellers recognized it was a starter check issued by Wells Fargo to Harris. The tellers looked up Harris on Facebook and realized it was the man who had just robbed them.

Harris was also ordered to pay $12,428 in restitution, which was the total amount taken during the robberies.