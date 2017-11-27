Portsmouth Councilman’s attorney to ask judge to dismiss forgery and fraud charges against him

PORTSMOUTH, Va ( WAVY) – Defense attorneys for Portsmouth City councilman, Mark Whitaker, will ask a judge to throw out nearly two dozen felony charges against him in hearing on Monday.

10 On Your Side has covered the investigation — and subsequent indictment — of Whitaker for months.

The Portsmouth sheriff’s office launched an investigation into Whitaker back in March. Whitaker is facing 20 felony charges and is accused of identity fraud and forgery. The investigation centers around Whitaker’s Church, Bethel Baptist, and its ties to a failed credit union. The commonwealth claims the councilman forged the names of three different people on checks dating back to 2013 and 2014.

READ: Full Indictment Against Mark Whitaker

Whitaker’s attorneys filed motions to get the case dismissed in October. In Monday’s hearing, his defense plans to present evidence to the show that the grand jury that indicted the councilman was misled in the case. They also plan to show that there is a lack of evidence in the case. They say two of the witnesses whose names Whitaker is accused of forging gave him permission to use their signatures.

The councilman’s defense attorneys will also motion to remove the special prosecutor from the case. According to court documents, it comes down to information provided to the special grand jury and information documents say included false and untrue facts from Sheriff’s office investigators. Documents filed by Whitaker’s attorneys state those “false facts” tainted the ability of the special grand jury to investigate any wrongdoing of Whitaker.

Earlier this month, Whitaker and his wife sat down for an exclusive interview with WAVY.com to speak publicly about the charges against him. He called the charges politically motivated and maintained his innocence.

Whitaker’s hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday. His trial is set to take place in March 2018.

