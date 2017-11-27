Porch pirates expected to surface this holiday season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Shoppers are expected to shell out more than $6 billion this Cyber Monday and porch pirates are just waiting for those deliveries.

Police expect the number of thefts from porches to go up between now and Christmas.

There are some simple prevention strategies you can employ to protect yourself:

– Receive text messages or emails when packages are delivered

– Have packages delivered to your work

– Deliver to the home of a neighbor who will be there

– Require a signature.

Also, to increase your chances of being reimbursed:

– Save your receipts

– Add insurance

– Never send cash.