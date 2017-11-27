Police search for man who attempted to rob a Hampton Sonic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they’re searching for a man who attempted to rob the Sonic Drive-In on West Mercury Boulevard on Saturday.

Police say the suspect approached the restaurant’s drive-thru window just before 1:13 p.m. and implied he had a gun.

The suspect demanded money, but an employee was able to lock the drive-thru window. When the suspect couldn’t get into a door that employees had locked, he fled on foot toward the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot.

If you or anyone that you know may have information that could assist with this investigation, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting “HAMPTONPDTIPS plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.