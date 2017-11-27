Officials: 8 displaced in fire at Virginia Beach townhouse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach Monday morning displaced eight people.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said crews were called to Burr Oak Circle, off Great Neck Road, just before 9:30 a.m. Pictures from the scene appeared to show heavy interior damage to the building.

Officials said two men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A total of eight people — six adults and two children — were displaced as a result of the fire. The children were at school at the time of the fire, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported. It is unclear what may have caused the fire.

Townhouse Fire

