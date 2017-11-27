Norfolk man arrested at his home after gunshot call

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was arrested at his home on Sunday night after police responded to a gunshot disturbance.

34-year-old Dennis Barnes of the 1000 block of Woronocoa Ave. told police that an unknown man entered his home armed with a gun. Police say a single shot was fired, but no injuries were reported.

However police say that Barnes was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Police are asking anyone with information in relation to this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line.