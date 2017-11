NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue says it is aware of an effort to scam credit card information in the name of Norfolk Fire Department.

Norfolk officials sent a message out about the scam on Monday, saying it would “never contact someone by text and ask for personal or financial information.”

In Facebook post Monday, officials said they became aware of the apparent scamming efforts over the holiday weekend.

