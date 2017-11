NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are advising drivers to avoid the area of Jefferson Avenue and Ivy Farms Road after a Monday afternoon crash that led to serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at Jefferson Avenue and Ivy Farms Road. Police say two people have been taken to the hospital and all northbound lanes on Jefferson Avenue are blocked.

The lanes are expected to be closed for at least two hours, according to police.

Stay with WAVY for updates.