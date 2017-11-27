Motorcyclist hits state trooper vehicle on I-64

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with a Virginia State Police cruiser Friday night.

State Police say a trooper was checking for speeding drivers on I-64 in Chesapeake, when a motorcycle went by going 108 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone. When the trooper tried to pull over the driver, Tajik Holloman, he reportedly increased his speed to 125 miles per hour.

Another trooper drove in front of the motorcycle in an attempt to slow it down. Police say Holloman lost control and hit the back of the police car.

Holloman was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover. Police have not said what charges he may face.