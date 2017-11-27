In the Audience: PJ’s for the Holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Erika Tucker began collecting new pajamas for needy families to teach her children a lesson about gratitude. That “lesson” has grown into a full fledged charity that has provided new pajamas to 8,500 children in Hampton Roads. This year’s drive is well under way and needs your support to make the holidays warm and fuzzy for everyone.

Pajama Jams PJs for the Holidays Pajama Drive

Drop Off Donations Through December 8th

For Locations & Information, visit PajamaJams.org

or find them on Facebook @ DonatePajamas