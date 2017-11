PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Lenora Avenue in Portsmouth Monday for the report of a house fire.

The call came in at 11:19 a.m., according to dispatchers.

Images from the scene show a significant amount of damage to the home.

WAVY is working to confirm if there was anyone inside the home when the fire broke out. There’s also no word yet on what sparked the flames. Stay with WAVY for updates.