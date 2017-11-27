Person in custody for fire on Birmingham Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire Marshals took one person into custody in Norfolk during an active fire scene, on suspicion of arson.

Fire crews responded to the fire at the 500 block of Birmingham Avenue in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

The call for the fire came in at 3:17 p.m., and crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the side of the house and from the attic.

Firefighters were forced to exit the home at 3:30 p.m. because the roof was starting to collapse.

There are no injuries reported.

Fire on Birmingham Ave pic.twitter.com/EbKVZ2xEhv — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) November 27, 2017

WAVY’s Liz Kilmer is on the scene gathering more information.