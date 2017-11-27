Crews battle overnight house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It took firefighters about half an hour to bring a house fire under control early Monday morning.

Crews raced to the vacant home on Mayfield Avenue around 1:30 a.m. That’s just off Tidewater Drive near Northside Park. Investigators say there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the house when they arrived.

They had the fire under control around 2:00 a.m. 10 on your side’s photojournalist on the scene saw construction materials and supplies, indicating the home was being renovated at the time.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause. No one was hurt.