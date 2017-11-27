Counting Kindness: Buffalow Thanksgiving Community Dinner

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Nischelle Buffalow and her family voluntarily serve the South Norfolk community. Thanksgiving is a big day for them as they feed about 500 people at two locations and deliver meals to those who cannot get out of their homes.

This year marked their 8th year of providing a Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who needed a place to feel welcome, cared for and well fed. An average of 200 people arrive on Thanksgiving Day to have a meal at the Buffalow home, another 100 are served at a second location and 200 deliveries are made to elderly neighbors and those who are unable to get out on the holiday. Volunteers from all over the area come to assist with cooking. serving and delivering. Food is also donated ahead of time to gear up for the big feast.

After the Buffalow family wraps up Thanksgiving, they move right on to Christmas. They collect coats, hats, gloves and scarves for children every year. It’s called A Warm and Fuzzy Christmas.

For additional information on their Christmas drive or anything the Buffalows do, visit their website at www.buffalowfamily.com