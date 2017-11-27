Buckingham Palace announces Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle engagement

LONDON (WAVY) – Britain’s Royal Palace announced the official engagement between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

The two will marry in the Spring of 2018. The announcement says the two became engaged earlier this month. The 36-year-old Markle did meet Queen Elizabeth II, and that Harry has also received the blessing of Markle’s parents. Prince Harry is 33 and 5th in line to the British throne.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip said they were delighted and wished the couple every happiness.

Markle is from Los Angeles and starred in the TV show, Suits, which had been filming recently in London.