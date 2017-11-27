Bryant & Stratton College: Bobcats Athletics

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in 2014, Bryant & Stratton College started their sports program with men’s Basketball. When you fast forward four years and six more teams, the Bobcats are a major competitor in local college sports.
Market Campus Director, Jeff Thorud, and Bobcats Athletic Director, Erik Blackwell joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with exciting news about a new sport added to the program.
