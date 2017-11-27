Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old girl in North Carolina

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WITN) — Authorities are searching for a three-year-old girl who has last seen Sunday evening after being put to bed by her mother.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller says an Amber Alert has been issued for Mariah Woods. That alert says the toddler is a victim of a child abduction, and that the abductor is unknown.

Onslow County is west-southwest of Moorehead City.

The child is white, approximately 2’9″ tall and weighs 30 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Melissa Hunter, a friend of the family, says the child’s mother put Mariah to bed at their Dawson Cabin Road home and she checked on her about 9 or 10 p.m. Hunter says this morning the mother went to check on her and Mariah was gone.

Hunter says the toddler normally wears orthopedic braces on both feet and when she is without them she doesn’t walk straight.

Sheriff Miller says they are searching a wooded area adjacent to the home and part of that search area is on Camp Lejeune property.

A helicopter from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County deputies, four volunteer fire departments and the Camp Lejeune Provost Marshal’s Office are conducting the search.

The sheriff says they have interviewed the girl’s mother and live-in boyfriend.