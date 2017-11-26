Six displaced after apartment fire in Norfolk

NOROFLK, Va. (WAVY) – Six people have been displaced following a second story apartment fire on Greenleaf Drive.

Fire officials say they received the call at 11:12 a.m. for a fire in the 1800 block of Greenleaf Drive.

When units arrived, they found the fire was contained to one room and there was water damage to the downstairs apartment. The fire was marked under control at 11:29 a.m.

There were no injuries and red cross was called to assist the six displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

10 on Your Side spoke with one of the residents in the lower apartment. He says his neighbors upstairs woke him up and told him about the flames.

“It was crazy. I mean I’ve been through a lot, but never had to lose everything in a house fire,” Derrell Milsap said. “We literally lost everything except our vehicle.”

Milsap has lived in that home for more than two years. He’s hoping pictures of his brother, who died in 2014, survived the flames.

“That’s the main thing I’m worried about honestly,” said Milsap. “His photos are still in pretty good shape because those are the only ones that I have.”

Right now, Milsap is staying with family and friends, trying to find a silver lining.

He said, “I don’t know, again, I’m just thankful that we all got out with our lives, you know. Stuff can be replaced.”

Milsap and his roommate have created a GoFundMe to help cover expenses.