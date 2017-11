NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating shots that were fired at a church on Lens Aveue on Thursday evening.

William Taylor tells WAVY.com that someone shot into Mount Hermon Baptist Church multiple times around 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving night causing damage to the putter doors, pulpit area and windows.

No one was inside the church at the time. There were no injuries.

Police have not released any information about suspects.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.