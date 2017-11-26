NC woman claims to find heavenly image in an oyster

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A Wilmington woman was enjoying a meal with family on Thanksgiving when she discovered what some say looks like an image of a kneeling angel in an oyster.

Carolyn Courtney told WECT that she was at her sister-in-law’s house on Thanksgiving when they were having oysters in the backyard.

She shared a picture of one of the oysters on social media but said she didn’t notice the angelic image until a friend pointed it out.

Her Facebook post of the image has the caption: “Do you see the Angel in my oyster?”