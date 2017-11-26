Military shipbuilder gets high marks for LGBTQ polices

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY/AP) – One of the nation’s leading gay rights groups is praising the LGBTQ-friendly policies of the nation’s largest military shipbuilder.

Huntington Ingalls Industries received a 100 rating on a corporate survey from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The survey evaluated policies that include domestic partner benefits and transgender-inclusive medical benefits. The company builds aircraft carriers and submarines. It was one of 609 major businesses that earned a top rating.

“HII is honored to receive recognition as an LGBTQ-friendly workplace from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation,” said HII President and CEO Mike Petters. “We are focused on building a workforce culture where the least-empowered person has the confidence to speak up. We want HII to be a place that fosters inclusion for every employee, regardless of their differences.”

The shipbuilder first participated in HRC’s survey last year and scored an 85. The company’s score was higher this year for a few reasons.

One was the addition of medical benefits for gender transition. The benefits include surgery, mental health services or other measures.