Family with ties to Hampton Roads die in house fire in Illinois

DIXON, IL (WAVY) – The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office say six people were killed in a house fire in Dixon, Illinois on November 21.

Multiple agencies responded to the fully engulfed house in the 200 block of North Miami Drive. All six occupants in the house were killed.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 17-year-old Ethan, 15-year-old LeAnne, 12-year-old Hailey, and 11-year-old Dylan Shaw. The father, 39-year-old Timothy Shaw, and stepmother 37-year-old Melissa Shaw were also identified.

10 On Your Side spoke to a close relative who says the family lived in Norfolk from 1999-2003 and again from 2006-2011. The family was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk.

Autopsies revealed the family members died from smoke inhalation.

The Illinois Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police Crime Scene are investigating the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help for funeral expenses of the children.