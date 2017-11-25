VIDEO: William & Mary beats ODU 79-77 on half-court heave at the buzzer

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – It looked as if Old Dominion made the winning play, when Randy Haynes cleaned up Ahmad Caver’s miss, giving the Monarchs a 77-76 lead with just 1.6 seconds left to play. But Oliver Tot’s half-court prayer found the bottom of the net as time expired, sending the home-court fans into a frenzy and giving William and Mary an unforgettable 79-77 win over the Monarchs inside the Kaplan Arena.

To boot, those were Tot’s only three points of the night.

Tribe senior guard David Cohn finished with a career-high 25 points and nine assists. He was just one of all five Tribe starters who scored in double figures. Sophomore big man Nathan Knight scored 14 points, while sophomore guard Justin Pierce booked a double-double, scoring 15 points and snatching 10 rebounds.

For ODU (4-2) , B.J. Stith also ended with a career-high with 26 points.