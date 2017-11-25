Selden Market rakes in customers on Small Business Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Downtown Norfolk’s Selden Market was a hot spot for shoppers on Small Business Saturday.

Michelle Odom, who is the founder of Crafted, says she’s participated in the Small Business Saturday initiative since 2012.

“I think it’s grown. More awareness, more people getting involved than what it used to be. So much support here in Norfolk. I think it’s the mecca for everyone to shop small,” said Odom.

The Small Business Saturday initiative was started by American Express in 2010 to help owners in the struggling economy.

There was a constant stream of people coming in and out of Selden Market, which just opened last month.

The location provides small business owners a place to sell their merchandise and shoppers were enthusiastic about coming to Downtown Norfolk to check out all the local vendors.

“That’s really exciting. It’s a fresh way of approaching a business,” said Truly Matthews, who came to check it out.

While the location and customers are helping small businesses, owners say it’s not the only thing that’s contributing to their success.

Odom says other local business owners are supportive as well.

“We support each other. It’s like one big family, a community. It’s really important. Not only has it brought business to us as makers, but it brought people in here to all this other stuff they didn’t know about,” she said.

Business owners are hoping this opportunity and the awareness about small businesses will encourage shoppers to continue to buy from them, so their business and the local economy grows.

“Small Business Saturday is really important because all of the money that people spend today is going right back into the community, helping local artists support their practice and showing the vibrancy of Norfolk,” said business owner Kimberly McKinnis.