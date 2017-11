SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say a teenager who went missing after Nov. 15 has been safely located.

Devin James Doyle, 17, was last seen at his family residence on Lakeland Trail on Nov. 15 and left on foot after having a disagreement with his family.

It was reported that he was seen in the Downtown Suffolk area after leaving his home.

Doyle has a medical condition that requires supervision.