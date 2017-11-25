Crews battle house fire in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters from James City County and York County responded to a house fire in the Riverview Plantation area on Friday evening.

Officials say they received around 9:30 p.m. for a fire on Shirley Drive. The fire was marked under control at 11:45 p.m.

The residents had evacuated the residence before firefighters arrived on the scene.

There were no injuries reported and the residents receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause is under investigation.