Coast Guard medevacs man suffering from seizure near Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Coast Guard Station Little Creek crew medevaced a man suffering from a seizure on a boat near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Saturday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., a passenger on a 23-foot Boston Whaler, the Miss Joe, called out for assistance on VHF-FM channel 16.

The call was relayed to the Sector Hampton Roads command center, at which time a Station Little Creek crew was diverted to the location because they were nearby.

The Station Little Creek boat crew arrived on scene, transferred the man aboard and delivered him to Bubba’s Marina in Lynnhaven, where they were met by emergency medical personnel.

The man was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment and his current condition is unknown.

“Station Little Creek responded very quickly and they were on scene within 15 minutes,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Gainey, a search and rescue controller at the Sector Hampton Roads command center. “They were met by Virginia Beach Fire Boat One, who transferred two medical personnel to provide assistance in stabilizing the man and providing a quick assessment.”