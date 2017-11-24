1 person unaccounted for after tank explodes at North Carolina water chemical plant

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is unaccounted for after a tank at a water and wastewater treatment chemical plant in Middlesex exploded Friday morning, according to Nash County officials.

Officials said the tank exploded around 9:30 a.m. at the Pencco chemical plant.

Multiple fire units, EMS and the fire marshal all responded to the scene. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the explosion or what caused it.

According to Middlesex Police Department Chief Mike Collins, two members from a North Carolina HazMat unit also responded to the scene and another team is set to arrive. In addition, both state and local Emergency Management Agency teams are also on scene.

Wake Electric has cut power to the site as a precaution, Collins said.

One employee was unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon.

The plant makes chemicals used for treating water and wastewater.

According to their website, Pencco is based out of Sealy, Texas. They have three other water treatment facilities outside of North Carolina — two in Texas and one in California.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.