Redskins beat Giants 20-10 in turkey of a Thanksgiving game

Associated Press Published:
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) holds up a turkey leg as outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) eats his after an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Landover, Md., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. The Redskins defeated the Giants 20-10. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to compensate for a pick-6, and the Washington Redskins beat the New York Giants 20-10 on Thursday night on a drab field in a drab game between two injury-depleted teams that did not look ready for prime time.

The first half, in particular, was devoid of highlights: The NFC East rivals combined for nine punts and only six points.

But Cousins led Washington (5-6) on two TD drives in the second half, connecting with Jamison Crowder on a 15-yarder in the third quarter that broke a 3-all tie, and with Josh Doctson on a 14-yarder with 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the game.

In between, cornerback Janoris Jenkins intercepted Cousins’ pass and returned the ball 53 yards to make it 10-all.

In the second half, the Giants (2-9) had one possession end with an interception by Eli Manning, four end with punts and another when they turned the ball over on downs.