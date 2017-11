(WAVY) — It’s the Old Dominion Football Show with Bruce Rader and coach Bobby Wilder. In this episode, Bruce and coach Wilder look back at the Monarchs come from behind win over Rice and look ahead to the regular season finale against Middle Tennessee.

Plus, senior defensive lineman Bunmi Rotimi enters the One-Minute Drill with Nathan Epstein.

Watch the Old Dominion Football Show on WAVY.com.