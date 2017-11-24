Officers investigating ‘shots fired’ at Surry gas station

SURRY, Va. (WAVY) — Officers searched the area of Oakwood Drive in Surry after gunshots were heard early Wednesday morning.

They were dispatched to the area shortly after 1 a.m. and found multiple shell casings in the parking lot of a Quick Stop gas station, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe a blue minivan recovered with multiple gunshots at a 7-Eleven in Surry is involved with the incident. They say the minivan is registered out of Newport News.

There haven’t been any injuries reported with this incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything or have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Cassell with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (757)-294-5264.