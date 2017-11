NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a 7-Eleven robbery in the 1100 block of Colonial Avenue, overnight Friday.

Dispatchers said they received the call at 12:15 a.m. for an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Colonial Avenue.

There were no reported injuries.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

