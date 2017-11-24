Local shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Locally-owned retailers say they’re hoping to cash in on some of the holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday.

From Colley Avenue in Norfolk, to High Street in Portsmouth to the Vibe! District at the Oceanfront, there are hundreds of local places for customers to shop.

Aaron McLellan, owner of North End Bag Company, says the best part of shopping small is that all the money spent stays in the area.

“Not only are you having a positive impact on your community, but you’re also getting something that’s really high quality,” said McLellan.

North End Bag Company, located in the Vibe! District, has been in business for five years and in its current 19th Street location for two years.

In the same building are three other local businesses, including Three Ships Coffee.

“We are sourcing some of the absolute best coffee in the world,” said owner Brad Ewing. “It’s a huge difference in quality level between what we do and what you may be able to experience at a chain.”

Ewing says while there might be a small premium on local products, customers should have confidence knowing exactly where their money is going.

“It’s going back to the local families, so that means the local family spends money on local things,” Ewing said.

Customers tell WAVY.com Small Business Saturday is about neighbors supporting neighbors, one purchase at a time.

“I support people who have dreams and who have families and want to make money for their families,” said Chelsea Wickline, of Norfolk.

The Selden Market, located inside the Selden Arcade in downtown Norfolk, will be holding a special celebration with giveaways. The business incubator, which opened in October, features 12 start-up businesses.

