VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Fire and EMS crews are investigating a boating accident that injured multiple people on Friday night.

Dispatchers say they were notified for a boating accident in the 1800 block of North Alanton Drive at around 7:30 p.m.

There were transports to a local hospital but the number of people and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.