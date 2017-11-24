Harry Potter version of Pokemon Go is being created

SAN FRANCISCO (NEWS10) – The creators of Pokemon Go are creating a new Harry Potter-themed game.

According to Niantic, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will use augmented reality to “reveal all the magic around us.”

Players will be able to explore neighborhoods and cities to discover mysterious artifacts, cast spells and encounter legendary beasts and iconic characters.

Niantic hasn’t disclosed a release date but fans can sign up for updates.

Niantic is partnering with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and WB Games San Francisco’s development team to bring the game to life.