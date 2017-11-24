Green Friday: Marijuana dispensaries offer Black Friday deals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/KRON) — Recreational marijuana has been on sale in Nevada for the last five months but for the first time pot stores across the state are celebrating their first Black Friday sales.

More than 40 pot stores in the valley are offering Black Friday discounts, not only on edibles but on concentrates as well.

“It’s really exciting to put our stamp on Black Friday cannabis Black Friday deals,” said Judy Hermosillo, store manager, The Grove.

That’s right. The big box stores won’t be the only ones in the game this time around. Marijuana dispensaries are putting their names in, too.

“I actually came for the deals especially the $20 craft 500-milligram vape cartridges they have today,” said customer Richard Franklin.

At The Grove on Swenson Street, they’re celebrating two milestones. Black Friday deals and they’re now a 24-hour dispensary.

“We’re obviously not going to see a huge rush of people to come in at 3 a.m. but there are those people that do come in,” Hermosillo said.

Because the demand is definitely there.

“It makes it more comfortable to be able to get whatever you need at whatever time of the day, I mean that’s what Vegas is known for and famous for, is it’s 24 hours you can get whatever you need,” Franklin said.

Hermosillo says last year’s Black Friday sales for medical marijuana customers were slow, but this year, a lot has changed.

“This Black Friday we’ve seen so many people come in,” Hermosillo said. “I know we opened at 7 and saw people in line at 7. So, it was definitely an eye-opener and made us all really excited for the rest of the year.”

Besides The Grove, Reef Dispensaries is giving away free edibles with a purchase and The Source will also include a joint for the first 250 customers.