Family displaced after their house caught fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A family of four was displaced from their home Friday afternoon after their house caught fire, according to Suffolk officials.

Fire and rescue crews were able to knock out the fire in the 700 block of Manning Bridge Road relatively quickly after dispatch received the call around 1:30 p.m.

The damage was confined to the attic space and the exterior wall at the rear of the single-story home.

The family had evacuated the residence before firefighters arrived on the scene.

There were no injuries reported and the family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

A portion of Manning Bridge Road was closed during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.