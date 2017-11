CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) –Chesapeake Police took a man into custody early Friday morning after they say he shot and killed another man.

Police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Cecilia Court for reports of a shooting just after midnight on Nov 24.

Officers learned that a domestic dispute inside the residence lead to one adult male shooting another adult male. The victim died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name and continue to investigate the shooting.