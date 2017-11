GLUCESTER POINT, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple fire agencies responded to an overnight fire at a marina in the Gloucester Point area.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue said on Facebook the fire was in a storage building at York River Yacht Haven. Photos posted to the unit’s Facebook page showed a tick cloud of smoke surrounding the scene.

It is not clear how the fire may have started. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.