Two local restaurants open to service members on Thanksgiving — For free

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of thousands of service members work in Hampton Roads — and many, can’t make it back home for the holidays.

Two restaurants in our area want to make sure our service members don’t feel alone on Thanksgiving.

The Humboldt Steel Corporation is opening its Norfolk and Portsmouth restaurants to active duty military today — for free.

Anyone with a valid military ID can get a Thanksgiving dinner.

“During the holidays, Iknow it can become a lonely time — being a prior service member myself,” said Ethan Thorndike, of Hubomldt Steel. “I know when you’re away from family and you can’t have a way to get back there then its really nice when people support you and show you have a place to eat and we love you.”

And when the turkey runs out, the restaurant staff says they’ll offer food off their regular menu.