NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two suspects took nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Shoe City in Norfolk earlier this week.

Police say the men in the surveillance photos went into the store on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.

They took the merchandise and threatened an employee, before fleeing the store.

Detectives are continuing to search for the two men. Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize them or know anything about the incident.