Some Black Friday shoppers hit the stores early on Thanksgiving

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While some will be at home watching football, others will be watching the big deals.

The holiday shopping season is about to kick into high gear for Black Friday. Some stores opened as early as this morning — to push deep discounts for the retail holiday.

To make sure you stay safe, retailers want you to know a few tips before hitting the stores.

Shoppers were seen filing into a local Target Thursday afternoon, eager to catch some early deals. See a list of store hours for Black Friday on hrScene.com.

Management at MacArthur Center in Norfolk offered tips to shoppers earlier this week. This included not walking around with full hands and being aware of surroundings.

