Scammers impersonating sheriff’s office personnel in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent phone scam.

The sheriff’s office says it’s received reports of citizens getting calls from scammers impersonating sheriff’s office personnel.

These scammers demand immediate payment and claim the resident has an outstanding warrant or they failed to show for jury duty.

The sheriff’s office says the scammers are telling residents they will be arrested if they don’t pay a fine.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people that it will never ask for payment over the phone.