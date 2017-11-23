Sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln celebrate Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln celebrated Thanksgiving the way many families would — with a big meal.

Chefs prep 18,000 meals per day for a crew of 5,000 sailors on the Lincoln.

The locally base aircraft carrier returned to Naval Station Norfolk in mid-September following a relief missing to hurricane-battered Florida.

Navy officials provided a tour Thursday of the Mess Deck and a sneak peek of their Thanksgiving menu.

Kara Dixon will have full coverage tonight of the Lincoln’s Thanksgiving.